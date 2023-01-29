 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 29, 2023

Justin Herbert undergoes shoulder surgery

January 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Justin Herbert throwing the ball

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert battled through injuries during the Los Angeles Chargers’ season, but he worked to fix one of those during the offseason.

Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced. The Chargers say they expect Herbert to be ready for their offseason program.

Herbert was listed on the Chargers’ injury report due to his shoulder for their Week 18 game at the Broncos. He also played through a serious ribs injury during the season.

The 24-year-old quarterback put together his second straight winning season for the Chargers and made the playoffs for the first time. But his Chargers blew a 27-0 lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herber passed for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Surprisingly, his touchdown total was the lowest of his 3-year career

Article Tags

Justin Herbert
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus