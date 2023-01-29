Justin Herbert undergoes shoulder surgery

Justin Herbert battled through injuries during the Los Angeles Chargers’ season, but he worked to fix one of those during the offseason.

Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced. The Chargers say they expect Herbert to be ready for their offseason program.

Herbert was listed on the Chargers’ injury report due to his shoulder for their Week 18 game at the Broncos. He also played through a serious ribs injury during the season.

The 24-year-old quarterback put together his second straight winning season for the Chargers and made the playoffs for the first time. But his Chargers blew a 27-0 lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herber passed for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Surprisingly, his touchdown total was the lowest of his 3-year career