Keenan Allen picks his next NFL team in free agency

Keenan Allen’s next NFL team is going to be his former one.

The veteran wide receiver Allen is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday. Allen had visited with the Chargers earlier this week and is now signing a deal with them for the 2025 season, Schefter adds.

Now 33 years old, Allen was originally a Chargers draft pick in 2013 (dating back to their San Diego era). He went on to make six Pro Bowl teams with the team and had six seasons of 1,000 yards receiving in a Chargers uniform.

Also the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after a torn ACL suffered in 2016, Allen was traded away by the Chargers in 2024. He was sent to the Chicago Bears and appeared in 15 games that season, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games.

It took Allen some time to find his next team, but it is one that he is ultimately very familiar with. While Allen still has yet to play under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, his return figures to be a very welcome one, even despite Allen’s mileage.

The Chargers just took a major blow last month when veteran wideout Mike Williams, a multi-time 1,000-yard receiver, made the surprising decision to retire. Now Allen should be able to slot into the position that his former teammate Williams is vacating, and he will once again be one of the top weapons for Chargers QB Justin Herbert along with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.