Keke Coutee fumbles game away for Texans near goal line

The Houston Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and the way the game ended is going to haunt Keke Coutee for a very long time.

With the Texans trailing 27-20 late in the fourth quarter, Coutee caught a pass over the middle from Deshaun Watson to pick up a key first down. It looked like he had a chance to score and tie the game, but he fumbled while fighting his way to the end zone.

The Colts recovered the ball in the end zone and were able to kneel out the clock on their ensuing possession.

Coutee didn’t have a bad day overall, as he caught a touchdown earlier in the game to tie things up. Unfortunately, the fumble is all people are going to remember. We know one Green Bay Packers receiver who knows exactly how Coutee feels.