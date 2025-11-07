Kenny Pickett calmed Geno Smith down during heated sideline moment

Just about every player on the field was frustrated at some point during Thursday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, and backup quarterback Kenny Pickett did his part to calm one of his teammates down.

Raiders starting quarterback Geno Smith was shown on the sideline ripping into veteran running back Raheem Mostert at one point during the Broncos’ 10-7 win over Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Things got so heated that Pickett came over to intervene.

Smith eventually cooled off and was seen having a positive exchange with Mostert a short while later.

Geno Smith was heated with Raheem Mostert on the sidelines, later on he made good with him. pic.twitter.com/zNcJvwPiyG — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 7, 2025

It is unclear why Smith was upset with Mostert, but it may have been over a play where Smith was sacked. He may have felt Mostert missed a blocking assignment or was not in the right spot.

Smith finished the game 16/26 for 143 yards and an interception. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played just as poorly in his team’s winning effort, finishing 16/28 for 150 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Thursday night games have a tendency to be sloppy, but fans felt the Raiders-Broncos game was particularly painful. Smith and plenty of others on the Las Vegas sideline undoubtedly felt that throughout the evening as well.