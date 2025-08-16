Kevin Stefanski had perfect reaction to Nick Sirianni icing his kicker

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni went to extreme measures to try and throw off Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt during Saturday’s preseason game, and Kevin Stefanski couldn’t help but find it a bit amusing.

Sirianni used a timeout to try to ice the kicker prior to a 49-yard Cleveland field goal attempt at the end of the first half of Saturday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The ruthless decision to ice a kicker in a preseason game drew a bemused reaction from Stefanski, who couldn’t help but smirk and shake his head at the move.

Sirianni and Stefanski exchanged a look after SIrianni tried to ice the kicker before halftime 😂



pic.twitter.com/g8rLynSta5 — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Sirianni was laughing it up too, and was well aware that the move was probably a little unnecessary.

Szmyt wound up converting the field goal anyway, so he was not rattled by the tactic. It is the sort of thing he would likely face at some point in a meaningful game anyway, so it is not as if the move was completely out of bounds.

There is something to be said for keeping up that level of competitiveness, even in a game where the outcome does not truly mean anything. That said, this is not the most ruthless icing of a kicker we have ever seen.