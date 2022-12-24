Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making 1 big move

Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates.

Cousins went 34/48 for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.

Justin Jefferson had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, while tight end T.J. Hockenson had 13 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cousins was asked in his postgame interview with FOX’s Kristina Pink about all of his great weapons. The Vikings quarterback was grateful and also praised his team’s front office for trading for Hockenson.

“It’s a blessing. Trading for T.J. was such a great acquisition once we lost Irv (Smith). … It’s a coach’s and a quarterback’s dream to have those kind of players,” Cousins said.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit Lions on November 1st, the day of the trade deadline. They made the move after learning that Smith had suffered a high ankle sprain.

Thanks to his two-touchdown game, Hockenson now has three touchdown catches since joining the Vikings.