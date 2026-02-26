Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans react to Aaron Glenn napping at the NFL Combine

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Aaron Glenn during a Jets press conference
Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The first day of NFL Scouting Combine workouts took place on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Head coaches, general managers and talent evaluators from across the NFL were on hand to get a glimpse of the prospects. Unfortunately, cameras caught New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn dozing off in his box.

The first day of on-field workouts included defensive linemen and linebackers, and, to make this situation worse for Glenn, that is an area of need.

The Jets also hold the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and names such as David Bailey and Arvell Reese are projected to be top-five picks.

Sp, fans couldn’t help but react to Glenn dozing off.

Glenn got roasted earlier in the week for his comments about playcalling being his “superpower” despite the Jets finishing 3-14 in his first season as a head coach.

The Jets’ need for an edge rusher has been obvious since the season ended, and it grew on Thursday when Jermaine Johnson was traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

Numerous mock drafts have the Jets selecting one of Bailey or Reese, who are the top two edge rushers in the class.

But Glenn was caught napping during a segment of the 40-yard dash, so he might need to go back and watch some film on whatever players he missed.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App