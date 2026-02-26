Fans react to Aaron Glenn napping at the NFL Combine

The first day of NFL Scouting Combine workouts took place on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Head coaches, general managers and talent evaluators from across the NFL were on hand to get a glimpse of the prospects. Unfortunately, cameras caught New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn dozing off in his box.

Somebody probably alerted Jets HC Aaron Glenn that he's asleep on live television. #NFL pic.twitter.com/VxqNpzcMai — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2026

The first day of on-field workouts included defensive linemen and linebackers, and, to make this situation worse for Glenn, that is an area of need.

The Jets also hold the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and names such as David Bailey and Arvell Reese are projected to be top-five picks.

Sp, fans couldn’t help but react to Glenn dozing off.

Love to see Aaron Glenn asleep when his job is on the line and this is literally the only position group that matters at 2 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2lPH6cnY99 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) February 26, 2026

You’ve got the 2nd overall pick, and Aaron Glenn’s taking a nap at the combine

pic.twitter.com/6uo09TSnxR — Shell (@BettingShell) February 26, 2026

With the EDGE rushers starting their 40s, Jets HC Aaron Glenn caught a quick nap. Not like the Jets will be taking an EDGE at #2 or anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/MKR3MSE6mx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 26, 2026

Don’t worry Jets fans, Aaron Glenn is at the NFL Combine taking a nap. You’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/INOis5aebV — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) February 26, 2026

Glenn got roasted earlier in the week for his comments about playcalling being his “superpower” despite the Jets finishing 3-14 in his first season as a head coach.

The Jets’ need for an edge rusher has been obvious since the season ended, and it grew on Thursday when Jermaine Johnson was traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

Numerous mock drafts have the Jets selecting one of Bailey or Reese, who are the top two edge rushers in the class.

But Glenn was caught napping during a segment of the 40-yard dash, so he might need to go back and watch some film on whatever players he missed.