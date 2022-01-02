Look: Chiefs staffer’s jacket caught fire on sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs had their way with the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of their game on Sunday, but things didn’t go quite as well for them on the sideline as they did on the field of play.

A Chiefs staffer got a little too close to a space heater at one point, and feathers could be seen flying everywhere. The heat burned a hole right in his down jacket.

Telestrator makes an appearance. pic.twitter.com/zgBpm09aU8 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 2, 2022

Fortunately, it didn’t appear anybody was injured.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the first time we have seen a wardrobe malfunction caused by a sideline heater. Something similar happened to Jim Harbaugh earlier this season.