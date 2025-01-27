Lions closing in on new offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions appear to be closing in on a new offensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton is set to replace Ben Johnson as Lions offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Morton is flying to Detroit on Monday to finalize a deal.

Lions are working to hire Broncos pass game coordinator Johnny Morton as their offensive coordinator and the coach to replace Ben Johnson, per sources. He is traveling to Detroit to meet with team. Morton worked in Detroit before and could soon be doing it again. pic.twitter.com/spszqgHCVb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2025

Morton ticks a lot of boxes for the Lions. He is a Michigan native and spent the 2022 season working under Johnson as a senior offensive assistant. He has been the Broncos’ pass game coordinator since 2023, working under Sean Payton. Morton can claim some credit for Bo Nix’s impressive rookie season as well.

This will not be Morton’s first offensive coordinator job. He served in that role under Pete Carroll at USC for two years, and did so at the NFL level for the New York Jets in 2017.

Morton inherits one of the league’s best offenses, anchored by an elite running back pairing in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Lions fans will hope that he retains some of Johnson’s elaborate trick plays as he takes over the job.