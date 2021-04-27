 Skip to main content
Look: Photos of Rams’ Draft Day Malibu beach house emerge

April 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rams draft day beach house

The Los Angeles Rams are going Hollywood for the NFL Draft. More accurately, they’re going “Malibu” for it.

The Rams have rented out a Malibu beach house for their staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters.

Reporters were invited to the home on Tuesday to see the setup. They shared numerous photos on social media.

And Roger Goodell got a nice shrine too:

That’s not a bad setup. Not bad at all.

If you’re wondering about the reference to “Kliff’s house,” it has to do with the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach’s home, which was on display last year. Sorry, Kliff, but the Rams have you beat this year.

.

