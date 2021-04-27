Look: Photos of Rams’ Draft Day Malibu beach house emerge

The Los Angeles Rams are going Hollywood for the NFL Draft. More accurately, they’re going “Malibu” for it.

The Rams have rented out a Malibu beach house for their staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters.

Reporters were invited to the home on Tuesday to see the setup. They shared numerous photos on social media.

So the Rams converted a Malibu beach house into their draft war room, and will be operating out of it for this year’s draft (a sentence I can’t believe I just typed). Your move, Kliff! pic.twitter.com/7wK1guI0Pe — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 19, 2021

Mix of interior and exterior shots at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House. pic.twitter.com/NILNSWlJcg — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 27, 2021

Ocean vibes at Rams draft house. pic.twitter.com/4IiVtHRsKi — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) April 27, 2021

This is the room Rams head coach Sean McVay will be working out of at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House. pic.twitter.com/3fGpup7s0O — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 27, 2021

And Roger Goodell got a nice shrine too:

My personal favorite spot in the Rams’ draft house. I would imagine this little shrine will get on TV this week. pic.twitter.com/TE6PKYMAMi — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 27, 2021

Mentally I am at the Rams draft house sponsored by rocket mortgage pic.twitter.com/cH4O20piwd — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 27, 2021

That’s not a bad setup. Not bad at all.

If you’re wondering about the reference to “Kliff’s house,” it has to do with the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach’s home, which was on display last year. Sorry, Kliff, but the Rams have you beat this year.