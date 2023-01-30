 Skip to main content
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has funny tweet about Super Bowl concern

January 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Marquez Valdes-Scantling in a Chiefs helmet

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has one pertinent concern now that his team will be playing in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to clinch their spot in the big game, and it marks Valdes-Scantling’s first trip to the Super Bowl. That prompted a notable worry for him: he might miss Rihanna’s halftime show.

The answer depends on who you ask. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stuck around for last year’s halftime show, but that move did not go down well with one of his coaches.

Valdes-Scantling had a monster game in the AFC Championship, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. If he’s upset at the prospect of potentially missing Rihanna, he only has himself to blame, though we’re guessing he is probably okay with it.

