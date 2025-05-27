Mason Rudolph addresses Aaron Rodgers potentially joining Steelers

Mason Rudolph is QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers — at least until Aaron Rodgers signs with the team. For now, Rudolph isn’t sweating the Rodgers situation.

The Steelers on Tuesday held their first day of organized team activities (OTAs). Rudolph was asked by reporters about the rumors linking Rodgers to the Steelers and how it might affect his position on the quarterback depth chart.

“That’s nothing new to me,” Rudolph said. “There’s been constant noise. That is the nature of the NFL, so I’ve been used to that for a long time. Do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring.”

In other words, Rudolph is just trying to mind his own business and control what he can control. As he said, he is used to this sort of situation.

The 29-year-old Rudolph was a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2018 and has been in and out of starting lineups, and has been up and down on depth charts throughout his career. Rudolph has appeared in 29 career NFL games and has made 18 starts. His teams have gone 9-8-1 in his starts. Though he went 1-4 as a starter with the Tennessee Titans last season, the Steelers have gone 8-4-1 with Rudolph as the starter.

Rudolph has passed for 4,615 yards, 28 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his NFL career. He is nowhere near as accomplished as the 10-time Pro Bowl QB Rodgers, but at least the Steelers have him signed to a contract. That’s more than they can say for Rodgers at the moment.