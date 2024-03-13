 Skip to main content
Mason Rudolph agrees to sign with AFC team

March 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the sideline

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Rudolph is officially leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is staying within the AFC.

Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The deal will be worth up to $3.62 million.

The quarterback is officially leaving Pittsburgh after four seasons there, an outcome that was inevitable once the Steelers signed Russell Wilson. Rudolph will likely be tasked with backing up Will Levis, and would be first in line to start if Levis were to falter or get hurt. Levis probably would not count as one of the more entrenched starting quarterbacks in the league, so Rudolph could definitely see a pathway toward playing.

Rudolph became a cult hero among Steelers fans late last season when he led the team to three straight wins and a playoff bid in place of Kenny Pickett. He ultimately started and lost the team’s playoff game in Buffalo, and the Steelers obviously did not feel comfortable with him as a long-term starter. Instead, he will take on one of the more important backup jobs in the league.

Article Tags

Mason RudolphTennessee Titans
