Colts’ Daniel Jones goes Instagram official with influencer girlfriend

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and influencer Nicole Elattrache made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday.

Elattrache, 30, shared photos of the couple at a horse racing event on her Instagram Stories to mark Jones’ 29th birthday, writing “Happy birthday Daniel” and “I love you.” Jones reposted the content, confirming their romance.

Since the announcement went viral, Elattrache changed her Instagram profile to private.

🚨🚨NEWS🚨🚨#Colts QB Daniel Jones appeared to make his relationship with influencer Nicole ElAttrache public on Instagram.



Nicole is the daughter of renowned surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who operates on many #NFL players.



Jones signed a contract worth up to $100M this offseason. pic.twitter.com/TsTbD6iqVe — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 28, 2026

Elattrache, a former Duke University volleyball player, attended the school during overlapping years with Jones, who played quarterback for the Blue Devils from 2015 to 2018. She works in athlete representation and shares lifestyle content with her growing online following.

Her father is renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal Elattrache, team physician for the Los Angeles Rams and Dodgers, best known for operating on Aaron Rodgers ’ Achilles tendon.

Jones, recovering from his own Achilles injury suffered in December 2025, recently signed a two-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts. He has participated in organized team activities and expressed optimism about his progress.

The pair represents a new NFL power couple blending athletic and medical prominence.