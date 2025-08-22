Micah Parsons’ agent responds to claim that he told Cowboys off

The agent representing Micah Parsons has denied the latest claim that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made about the ongoing contract dispute between the two sides.

In an interview with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s show that was published on YouTube on Thursday, Jones once again accused Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta of blowing up a deal that Jones had agreed to with the star pass rusher. Jones said that when he contacted Mulugheta about the verbal agreement, Mulugheta told the Cowboys to “stick it up our a–.”

ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who is also one of Mulugheta’s clients, asked the agent on Thursday for a response. Mulugheta strongly denied that he told off Jones or any other member of the Cowboys organization.

“He laughed and he said, ‘I’ve never used that phrase in my life.’ So, for anybody who is reporting that, for Jerry Jones saying that, this is false. This never happened,” Clark said. “This is just another public way to make this situation, which is already ugly, even uglier. David Mulugheta in no way has ever told Jerry Jones or any other general manager or owner that. It’s all bull crap. It’s all lies.”

Jones claims he and Parsons both agreed to all details of an extension, including “terms, amount, guarantees, everything.” Jones accused Mulugheta of “trying to get his nose in it and improve off the market we had already set.”

Parsons has denied that he had any type of formal negotiation with Jones. Mulugheta was so angry over Jones supposedly trying to cut him out of the picture that he had Parsons publicly request a trade.

Parsons is set to make just over $24 million this season under the fifth-year team option of his rookie contract. Jones said that the deal he had negotiated with Parsons would have been for a record amount in guaranteed money for a defensive player.

If what Jones says about the agreement is true, it seems like Mulugheta is more bothered by the principle of the matter than the terms of the contract. Jones also made a negative comment about Mulugheta back in April, which probably did not sit well with the agent.