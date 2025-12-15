Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Micah Parsons has a troubling 2-word message after suffering non-contact knee injury

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Micah Parsons on the ground injured

Micah Parsons may have just become the latest NFL star to suffer a devastating injury this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers star defensive end Parsons sustained a troubling non-contact injury during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. In the third quarter at Empower Field in Denver, Colo., Parsons was attempting to rush Broncos quarterback Bo Nix when he seemingly took a bad step and came up hobbled.

Parsons immediately fell to the turf grabbing at his left knee. As Parsons was being attended to by Green Bay’s medical staff, he appeared to send a troubling two-word message — “I’m out.”

Here is the video.

The four-time Pro Bowler Parsons, 26, was able to walk off the field with some assistance. But he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest by the Packers.

Parsons was acquired by Green Bay in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys in August. While he had logged 12.5 sacks this year to help lead the Packers to a 9-3-1 record entering play on Sunday, Parsons may have just taken after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a top NFL star to have suffered a bad injury in Week 15.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App