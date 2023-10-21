Michael Thomas has telling quote about Saints’ offensive issues

The New Orleans Saints have been a mess on offense for the bulk of the season, and they are facing more questions than ever after a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. Inconsistency has been a major issue, and veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas may have offered a window into their issues with a quote after the game.

Thomas admitted that communication has been a focus for the Saints, despite the lack of results. He seemed to question whether everyone was on the same page in terms of even diagnosing the problem.

“It’s not like we’re not trying to communicate,” Thomas said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “There’s no guys that are defiant. I just don’t know if everyone’s definition of communication is the same.”

That is a worrying signal for the Saints, as their players really do not appear to be on the same page at all. Quarterback Derek Carr has been extremely vocal during games, but it is hard to argue that his frustrated reactions are constructive in any way.

The Saints are 3-4, but they have not been able to string together strong performances on a week-to-week basis. The fact that the offense is clearly not on the same page six weeks into the season is definitely cause for concern.