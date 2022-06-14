1 QB has significant lead in Steelers’ competition?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding an open competition for their starting quarterback job this offseason, but it sounds like one player may already have a big leg up.

Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers as a free agent back in March. They chose the former second overall pick over other veterans like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston. Pittsburgh then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, which muddled their QB situation a bit.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic and other Pittsburgh beat writers believe Tribusky already has a significant lead in the competition. Kaboly wrote on Monday that the “competition will be more for show than substance.” Though, that may have been more of an opinion, as he later said the Steelers view the competition as wide open.

Mike Tomlin is not the type of coach who is going to hand a quarterback a starting job. That said, the job is clearly Trubisky’s to lose. The 27-year-old is more competent than Mason Rudolph, and he should be able to beat out a rookie. His contract with the Steelers also seemingly indicates that the team planned on him being their starter in 2022.