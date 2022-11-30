NFL announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ flex for Week 14

The NFL on Tuesday night officially announced that they have flexed a game out of “Sunday Night Football” in Week 14.

Originally, the Kansas City Chiefs were set to play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in Week 14. However, the Broncos have been so bad that the NFL decided to make a change.

The league has placed the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers into the Sunday night primetime slot on NBC.

What’s interesting is that a seemingly better matchup between the 7-4 New York Jets and 8-3 Buffalo Bills was not flexed. It’s possible that CBS did not consent to losing that game to NBC and was more amenable to losing the Dolphins-Chargers matchup.

While flex scheduling for “Sunday Night Football” can only be applied twice between Weeks 5-10, it can be used in any week after that.

The originally-scheduled Week 14 game was a prime target to get flexed out because of how much of a disaster Denver has been.