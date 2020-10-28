NFL says it has a plan if player tests positive for coronavirus during game

Tuesday night’s situation at the World Series involving Justin Turner has led some to wonder how other sports would handle a similar situation.

Turner was removed from Game 6 after seven innings after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite this, he defied isolation orders to celebrate on the field with his teammates after they won the title.

Such a situation would not happen in the NFL, the league said. It cited a protocol in place for the unlikely situation that a player receives a positive test result during a game.

“Game day tests for night games are conducted in mid- to late-morning,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio via email. “For the most part, it’s unlikely, but possible to get a result before or during the game.”

McCarthy added that all NFL stadiums have on-site isolation rooms. Any player testing positive during a game would be isolated there.

“If a player or Club employee develops symptoms of COVID-19 for the first time while inside the facility, that individual must be placed in a mask and immediately isolated in a separate room with a closed door,” McCarthy added. “Team medical personnel and security would ensure the individual does not come into contact with other individuals.”

It seems like a solid enough plan. That said, the league has still had some issues getting teams to abide by safety protocols. Hopefully these particular protocols won’t need to be put to the test.