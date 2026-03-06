4-time NFL Pro Bowler announces his retirement amid concussion issues

A multi-time NFL Pro Bowler is ready to focus on his longer-term health.

Veteran center Ryan Kelly announced in a post to social media on Friday that he has decided to retire from the NFL. Kelly is calling it quits at 32 years old after 10 career NFL seasons.

“10 seasons,” wrote Kelly in his post to X. “What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers.”

Kelly was a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 (No. 18 overall) and spent the first nine seasons of his career with them. While in Indy, Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowler as well as a one-time All-Pro, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the Colts’ offensive line as well as an eventual team captain.

But Kelly left in 2025 to sign with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. He ended up appearing in just eight total games last season after suffering three separate concussions during the year (Kelly had also suffered three previous concussions over the course of his career with the Colts).

Kelly was still under contract for 2026, scheduled to make a cash figure of $8.75 million. But instead, Kelly will be forfeiting that money and retiring (having also suffered a family tragedy a few years back).