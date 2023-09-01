Reporter reveals how far apart Nick Bosa, 49ers are in contract talks

Nick Bosa has missed all of training camp for the 49ers amid a contract standoff with the team.

Bosa is looking for a new deal and seeking major money. San Francisco wants the reigning Defensive Player of the Year playing in Week 1, but they’re also trying to be mindful of their salary cap constraints.

So just how far apart are the two sides?

SI’s Albert Breer responded to fan questions for a mailbag column published on Thursday. He answered a question about Bosa and said the two sides are fewer than $4 million apart.

Breer also implied what is at the heart of the dispute.

Breer implied that the 49ers are going to make Bosa the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. However, it sounds like Bosa wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback of all time.

Aaron Donald, who is a defensive tackle, is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback at $31.67 million in average annual salary. T.J. Watt is the highest-paid defensive end with a $28 million average annual contract value.

Bosa is a defensive end and set to make $17.86 million in the upcoming season. He will be getting a pay raise, it’s just a matter of how much.