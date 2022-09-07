Nick Chubb has telling quote about facing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb may have inadvertently offered a clue of how the team feels about facing Baker Mayfield in the season opener.

Chubb spoke Wednesday about what he and the Browns expect from Mayfield, who is now starting for the Carolina Panthers. Chubb pointed out that the Browns know Mayfield well, but may have made something of an admission with his conclusion.

Chubb on what he expects from Mayfield. “We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect.”#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 7, 2022

Mayfield’s consistency was a major issue during his Browns tenure. Chubb may not have meant it that way, but that sure makes it sound like the Browns are wary of that, even on the opposite side.

Of course, the question of consistency could be bad news for the Browns in this case. Mayfield has made it quite clear that he will be very motivated for this one, which could bring out the best in him.