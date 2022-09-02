 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 2, 2022

Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game

September 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield warming up

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is preparing to face his former team in one of the most highly anticipated games of the upcoming NFL season, and he is already cashing in on the hype.

Mayfield announced on Friday that a new collection of licensed T-shirts has gone on sale. One of the shirts says “OFF THE LEASH” and makes reference to the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

You can’t blame Mayfield for trying to profit from the newest chapter of his career. That said, a shirt dedicated to his revenge game is a bold play. He would probably be better off waiting until after the game to see how it goes. If he plays well and the Panthers beat up on his former team, then it would make more sense to sell shirts commemorating the occasion.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, did not live up to expectations in his four seasons with the Browns. He almost certainly blames the team for the majority of the shortcomings. Mayfield may have denied making a vulgar comment about his revenge game, but he is trying to get as much mileage out of it as possible.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus