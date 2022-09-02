Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game

Baker Mayfield is preparing to face his former team in one of the most highly anticipated games of the upcoming NFL season, and he is already cashing in on the hype.

Mayfield announced on Friday that a new collection of licensed T-shirts has gone on sale. One of the shirts says “OFF THE LEASH” and makes reference to the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

They’re here. The ONLY officially licensed shirts out there https://t.co/hrjzFNPhxc — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 2, 2022

You can’t blame Mayfield for trying to profit from the newest chapter of his career. That said, a shirt dedicated to his revenge game is a bold play. He would probably be better off waiting until after the game to see how it goes. If he plays well and the Panthers beat up on his former team, then it would make more sense to sell shirts commemorating the occasion.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, did not live up to expectations in his four seasons with the Browns. He almost certainly blames the team for the majority of the shortcomings. Mayfield may have denied making a vulgar comment about his revenge game, but he is trying to get as much mileage out of it as possible.