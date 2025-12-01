Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Nik Bonitto seals Broncos’ SNF win with awesome blocked pass

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Nik Bonitto jumps for a deflection

Nik Bonitto sealed the Denver Broncos’ 27-26 Week 13 overtime win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Sunday night with a great play.

The Commanders had scored a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the Denver 3-yard line with 2:47 left in overtime to pull within one. They decided to try a 2-point conversion for the win. The Broncos sent six players in a pass rush, and Marcus Mariota tried to throw the ball to running back Jeremy McNichols as his outlet for the blitz. But Bonitto came blazing through and was able to leap and bat down the pass from Mariota to win the game.

That was like a basketball player getting a key block to seal a game, which is what fans noted.

Bonitto had three tackles and a sack in the game, giving him 10.5 sacks on the season. He is the first Broncos player since Von Miller to have double-digit sacks in a season. Not only that, but he also makes some awesome defensive plays at the most important moments.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App