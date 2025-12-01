Nik Bonitto seals Broncos’ SNF win with awesome blocked pass

Nik Bonitto sealed the Denver Broncos’ 27-26 Week 13 overtime win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Sunday night with a great play.

The Commanders had scored a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the Denver 3-yard line with 2:47 left in overtime to pull within one. They decided to try a 2-point conversion for the win. The Broncos sent six players in a pass rush, and Marcus Mariota tried to throw the ball to running back Jeremy McNichols as his outlet for the blitz. But Bonitto came blazing through and was able to leap and bat down the pass from Mariota to win the game.

Nik Bonitto 1 SCK, 1 FF, 1 Game Winning PD vs WAS Today.pic.twitter.com/JireOfvTZM https://t.co/fohaaAeH7f — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 1, 2025

That was like a basketball player getting a key block to seal a game, which is what fans noted.

Bonitto for the win pic.twitter.com/5ynsyYJD0Y — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) December 1, 2025

NIK BONITTO. SWAT CITY. LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ObSy3RbLJs — Gino Fornaro (@ginoliciousboss) December 1, 2025

Bonitto had three tackles and a sack in the game, giving him 10.5 sacks on the season. He is the first Broncos player since Von Miller to have double-digit sacks in a season. Not only that, but he also makes some awesome defensive plays at the most important moments.