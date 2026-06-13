Family says ex-NFL player Sam Beal still missing

Former New York Giants defensive back Sam Beal remains missing, nearly one year after his last known contact in July 2025,” his sister Essence Zhane revealed in a Facebook post on Friday night.

Beal, 29, was last seen on July 12, 2025, when he dropped his girlfriend off at a family member’s house in Michigan and borrowed her vehicle, stating he was heading to work. Instead, he traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia, an area with no known connections. His final message to his girlfriend indicated he planned to return home, but he has not been heard from since.

The girlfriend’s vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Virginia Beach. Inside were Beal’s shoes, socks, and sand on the floorboard. He had left with only the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet containing his banking cards and driver’s license.

A Michigan native and Western Michigan product, Beal was selected by the Giants in the 2018 supplemental draft. He appeared in nine games over three seasons, recording 27 tackles before his release in 2021. Following football, he faced personal challenges, including incarceration on child support issues from September 2024 to February 2025. After his release, loved ones noted he had stopped taking prescribed medication and made concerning statements about his well-being.

Zhane has repeatedly appealed for information.

Authorities and family continue to seek leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4141.