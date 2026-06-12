NFL makes decision on Stefon Diggs punishment

The NFL on Friday made a decision on whether wide receiver Stefon Diggs will face any punishment after being accused of battery and strangulation last December.

The league informed Diggs that there was insufficient evidence to indicate any violation of the Personal Conduct Policy on Diggs’ part, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That means the league’s investigation is closed, and Diggs will face no further punishment.

Diggs’ former live-in chef had accused him of assaulting her last December after she confronted him about money owed to her. The former New England Patriots wide receiver was alleged to have slapped and choked the woman, which Diggs categorically denied. He was found not guilty last month in a subsequent battery case stemming from the allegations.

Diggs remains without a team after spending last season with the New England Patriots . There have been reports that he might still return there, and that process may be accelerated now that teams know there will not be any sort of suspension coming his way.

The wide receiver had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns for New England last season. Despite those numbers, the Patriots ultimately let him go in a cost-cutting move.