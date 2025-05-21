Packers coach Matt LaFleur reveals what he thinks Aaron Rodgers will do

Aaron Rodgers has continued to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers hanging with mandatory minicamp quickly approaching, but Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is confident that his former quarterback is not yet ready to retire.

LaFleur briefly discussed Rodgers during a Wednesday appearance on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams. He said he has not spoken with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith about Rodgers.

LaFleur does not, however, view that as an indication that the Steelers have moved on from trying to sign the 41-year-old.

“I haven’t heard from either of those guys in regard to (Rodgers). I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing. I’m sure they’re confident in what they’re doing, and I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” LaFleur said.

Matt LaFleur hasn’t heard from Mike Tomlin or Arthur Smith about Aaron Rodgers but…



“I fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hdvJse02sV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 21, 2025

That seems to be the consensus among people who know Rodgers personally. LaFleur coached the former NFL MVP for four seasons in Green Bay, so he may have a better understanding of Rodgers’ mindset than most.

An author who published a biography about Rodgers last year also said recently that he believes Rodgers will sign with the Steelers.

Rodgers revealed last month that he has not made a decision about his future because of issues in his personal life. He also said he has encouraged teams that need to operate on a specific timeline to move forward without him.

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph as the only realistic starting quarterback option on their current roster. They did not draft a quarterback until they selected Will Howard in the sixth round. Either they are supremely confident in Rudolph’s abilities, or they have reason to believe they will be adding Rodgers to the mix at some point. LaFleur and most other people seem to think the latter is more likely.