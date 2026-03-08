Larry Brown Sports

Joe Flacco may have a preferred landing spot in free agency

by
Joe Flacco in a hoodie
Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco just turned 41 in January, but he appears to have every intention of playing at least one more NFL season.

Flacco intends to enter free agency in search of a starting job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. If he does not find that opportunity, however, the quarterback would be interested in returning to Cincinnati as Joe Burrow’s backup with the Bengals.

Flacco proved a good fit in Cincinnati last year after the Cleveland Browns traded him there in October. Though the team only went 1-5 in his starts, he threw for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions and stabilized the team’s quarterback situation after Burrow’s long-term injury.

It is unclear where Flacco might land a starting job, but the Atlanta Falcons or Arizona Cardinals could theoretically take a look at him. The Las Vegas Raiders could also use him as a bridge quarterback if they do not want likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza starting immediately.

On the other hand, Flacco might actually get another chance to start in Cincinnati in light of how punishing the AFC North will wind up being for quarterbacks.

.

