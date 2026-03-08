Joe Flacco may have a preferred landing spot in free agency

Joe Flacco just turned 41 in January, but he appears to have every intention of playing at least one more NFL season.

Flacco intends to enter free agency in search of a starting job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. If he does not find that opportunity, however, the quarterback would be interested in returning to Cincinnati as Joe Burrow’s backup with the Bengals.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday, wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job. But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SktpE1Eajl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2026

Flacco proved a good fit in Cincinnati last year after the Cleveland Browns traded him there in October. Though the team only went 1-5 in his starts, he threw for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions and stabilized the team’s quarterback situation after Burrow’s long-term injury.

It is unclear where Flacco might land a starting job, but the Atlanta Falcons or Arizona Cardinals could theoretically take a look at him. The Las Vegas Raiders could also use him as a bridge quarterback if they do not want likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza starting immediately.

On the other hand, Flacco might actually get another chance to start in Cincinnati in light of how punishing the AFC North will wind up being for quarterbacks.