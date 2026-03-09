Chargers sign Pro Bowler who played for Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are reuniting new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel with one of his former players.

The Chargers are reportedly signing fullback Alec Ingold to a 2-year contract worth $7.5 million. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ingold’s $3.75 million annual salary ties him for the highest-paid fullback in the NFL alongside San Francisco 49ers veteran Kyle Juszczyk.

The Miami Dolphins had just released Ingold on Friday.

Veteran fullback Alec Ingold is signing a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Chargers, sources tell The Insiders.



Ingold gets $3.9M in Year 1 and his $3.75M APY puts him in a tie as the NFL's highest-paid fullback on a deal negotiated by Kyle Strongin of Range Sports RMP. — Tom Pelissero, March 9, 2026

Ingold entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the then-Oakland Raiders. The Wisconsin product spent three seasons with the team — a stint that ended when he suffered a torn ACL to cut short his 2021 campaign.

Ingold spent the last four seasons playing for the Dolphins under Mike McDaniel. The 29-year-old tallied 406 total yards and 3 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

The Chargers have kept busy over the past week. The team signed center Tyler Biadasz to a $30 million deal on Friday, then later re-signed their 9-time Pro Bowler who some thought would retire.