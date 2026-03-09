Larry Brown Sports

Chargers sign Pro Bowler who played for Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel looks on
Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are reuniting new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel with one of his former players.

The Chargers are reportedly signing fullback Alec Ingold to a 2-year contract worth $7.5 million. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ingold’s $3.75 million annual salary ties him for the highest-paid fullback in the NFL alongside San Francisco 49ers veteran Kyle Juszczyk.

The Miami Dolphins had just released Ingold on Friday.

Ingold entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the then-Oakland Raiders. The Wisconsin product spent three seasons with the team — a stint that ended when he suffered a torn ACL to cut short his 2021 campaign.

Ingold spent the last four seasons playing for the Dolphins under Mike McDaniel. The 29-year-old tallied 406 total yards and 3 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

The Chargers have kept busy over the past week. The team signed center Tyler Biadasz to a $30 million deal on Friday, then later re-signed their 9-time Pro Bowler who some thought would retire.

