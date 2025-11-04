Packers player was talking like Tucker Kraft died following TE’s injury

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and some people may have thought something far worse happened to him after hearing Romeo Doubs discuss the situation.

Kraft tore his ACL in the Packers’ 16-13 Week 9 loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Losing him is a massive blow to Green Bay, as Kraft had been having a breakout season with 32 catches, 489 yards and 6 touchdowns. The former third-round pick was on pace to set career highs across the board.

Doubs spoke with reporters on Tuesday about Kraft’s brutal injury. The wide receiver seemed very emotional and even inexplicably said his teammate is “in a better place.”

“I wouldn’t wish that on one of our captains or even just your worst enemy. I don’t want to stand on any man and, you know, Tucker is in a better place,” Doubs said. “Again, you just gotta … next question, please.”

Someone tell Doubs that Tucker Kraft is still alive pic.twitter.com/nzaFRKiY4T — Mike Ro 🧀 (@nuro_mike) November 4, 2025

Doubs is obviously crushed for his teammate, which is understandable. His choice of words may have been strange, but it is hard to fault him for being genuinely distraught over a teammate’s significant injury.

Fortunately, Kraft is expected to make a full recovery like most other players who tear their ACLs. The Packers have also been without wide receiver Jayden Reed, who broke his collarbone earlier in the season. Rookie wideout Matthew Golden suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday that is not expected to be long term, but Green Bay’s depth is being tested as they look to make a Super Bowl run.