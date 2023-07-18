Patrick Mahomes had a genius plan months before Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to be price-gouged at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in February to win the Super Bowl. Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to take home Super Bowl MVP honors for the second time in his career. He was also lucky enough to have his family there to support him in Glendale, Arizona for the big game. By contrast, opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts did not have his family at the event.

How was Mahomes able to make things happen? By planning ahead.

Mahomes is one of the quarterbacks featured in the new documentary series “Quarterback” that was released by Netflix last week. There are eight episodes in the series, which was created in a partnership deal between the NFL and Netflix.

In the show, Mahomes and Hurts were shown talking on stage for a media event the week of the Super Bowl. Mahomes was captured telling Hurts how the Chiefs quarterback had secured a nearby short-term rental home three months prior in order to save money.

“I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel, so my [family] will stay there,” Mahomes said. “I did that s–t three months ago. That s–t blast up on the price.”

Patrick Mahomes casually telling Jalen Hurts that he booked an Airbnb in Arizona for his family three months prior to the Super Bowl is epic. Talk about believing in yourself. Jalen didn't even know how to respond. pic.twitter.com/l891gxQBXw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2023

Mahomes was boasting about his savvy move to save on costs. Some people also took this as an unintentional brag that Mahomes knew he would make the Super Bowl.

The NFL Honors were also being held in Glendale, and Mahomes won NFL MVP, so he had multiple reasons to book housing that week. Still, the entire story adds to the mystique of the 27-year-old quarterback, who is signed to a $450 million contract.