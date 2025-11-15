Patriots fans loved the reason Drake Maye gave for trusting Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots fans needed some time to warm up to Stefon Diggs. Drake Maye, on the other hand, trusted Diggs long before the two became teammates in Foxborough.

Maye and Diggs were in sync as the Patriots cruised to a 27-14 win over the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” Maye went 25/34 for 281 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Diggs was the primary recipient of those passes with nine catches for 105 yards.

After the game, Maye was asked whether his trust in Diggs was “built up over time” or if he felt it “right away.” The second-quarter quarterback admitted that the trust was present long before he threw his first pass in the pros.

“No, that trust was built up probably when I was in middle school, when he was playing in the league,” Maye said. “It was long ago. You know, guys like him and Hunter and Mack, you trust those guys for what they’ve done in this league. I just try to give them chances. … Those guys were great for us tonight.”

Drake Maye was asked if his trust in Stefon Diggs was built up over time, or if he had it with him right away:



Diggs turns 32 later this month and is in his 11th NFL season. The 23-year-old Maye was definitely still studying for his algebra and history tests while Diggs was already catching passes from NFL QBs.

Some Patriots fans were understandably skeptical of Diggs when New England first signed him in March. The four-time Pro Bowler came with a lot of baggage off the field, a trend that continues to this day. But as long as Diggs remains productive on the field, Maye’s long-built trust in Diggs won’t fade any time soon.