Patriots release member of their 2024 NFL Draft class

The New England Patriots are already starting to write off their unsuccessful 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots on Sunday announced that guard Layden Robinson has been waived with an injured designation. The move comes roughly 16 months after New England selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

Robinson is the first domino to fall from the 2024 class, and may not be the last. There is a legitimate chance that quarterback Drake Maye might wind up being the only member of that class to make the final roster for 2025. The only other relevant player in the class, Ja’Lynn Polk, is likely heading for injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Three of the Patriots’ other 2024 picks are either on the roster bubble or injured reserve. The fourth, Joe Milton, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason.

Robinson started 11 games for the Patriots as a rookie in 2024, but is not viewed as a scheme fit for new head coach Mike Vrabel.

One of the risks the Patriots took by changing the coaching staff was making a lot of their one-year-old draft class irrelevant. It is highly uncommon for a team to so quickly move on from even a mid-round pick one year after making it, but the team has made its decision.

At this rate, Maye appears to be the only saving grace from that class. If he becomes a franchise quarterback, it will cover up for a lot of the shortcomings, but ultimately would still be viewed as a disappointment.