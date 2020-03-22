Patriots thank Tom Brady in classy Tampa Bay newspaper ad

The Patriots have been expressing their gratitude toward Tom Brady in a number of different ways throughout the New England area, but they want the people of Tampa to know how much the six-time Super Bowl champion means to them as well.

On Sunday, the Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to honor Brady. The ad referred to Brady as the GOAT and urged the quarterback’s new fans to “take care of him.”

The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s ⁦@TB_Times⁩ honoring and thanking ⁦@TomBrady⁩ “To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.” Classy gesture.⁩ #GOAT pic.twitter.com/r6VeBN7etG — Mark Katches (@markkatches) March 22, 2020

Players and teams taking out full-page ads in their local newspaper is something we have seen countless times throughout the years, but that was a unique idea for Robert Kraft and the Patriots to also run one in a Tampa Bay paper.

The Patriots seem to be doing everything they can do convince their fans Brady wanted the divorce and not the other way around. Running classy newspaper ads is another way to gain fan favor, though that does not mean the gestures are disingenuous.