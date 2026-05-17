Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Shams Charania gets called out for spoiling NBA MVP winner

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Shams Charania in front of a mic

ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania spoiled the MVP result on Sunday morning, and people were not happy.

The league had been set to reveal the MVP winner on the Amazon Prime pregame show Sunday night, but Charania opted to scoop everyone. He wrote on X Sunday morning that Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won his second consecutive MVP, citing multiple sources.

Gilgeous-Alexander being named MVP is not much of a surprise, but Charania’s decision to report the news when and how he did didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

One can understand the annoyance. This is not trade news that nobody knew about. It was basically spoiling a pre-scheduled announcement for an award, which Prime presumably won’t be too thrilled about.

There have been times in the past when Charania held back from spoiling things he undoubtedly could have. Perhaps this should have been one of them.

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