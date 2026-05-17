Shams Charania gets called out for spoiling NBA MVP winner

ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania spoiled the MVP result on Sunday morning, and people were not happy.

The league had been set to reveal the MVP winner on the Amazon Prime pregame show Sunday night, but Charania opted to scoop everyone. He wrote on X Sunday morning that Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won his second consecutive MVP, citing multiple sources.

Gilgeous-Alexander being named MVP is not much of a surprise, but Charania’s decision to report the news when and how he did didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

? Why you leak it early https://t.co/ByyMkdLBhk — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) May 17, 2026

You are literally the worst lol. Ruined this for the second year in a row.



& almost gave me a heart attack by starting the tweet with “Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander” https://t.co/kgfX4VsO5v — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) May 17, 2026

I’m hype but wasn’t they supposed to do a big reveal on Prime today??? https://t.co/jIK1oCKCIc — ThunderChats (@ThunderChats) May 17, 2026

Can we not leak some things https://t.co/VvAfcqRuwh — zinzy°🐻 (@zinzy_js) May 17, 2026

Leaking MVP winner through twitter at 9 AM instead of letting us find out on broadcast is so lame lmao https://t.co/K6p172McBq — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 17, 2026

One can understand the annoyance. This is not trade news that nobody knew about. It was basically spoiling a pre-scheduled announcement for an award, which Prime presumably won’t be too thrilled about.

There have been times in the past when Charania held back from spoiling things he undoubtedly could have. Perhaps this should have been one of them.