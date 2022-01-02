Phil Simms shares great story about late Dan Reeves

Legendary NFL figure Dan Reeves passed away on Saturday, and one of Reeves’ former players is sharing an awesome story about him.

Reeves died at the age of 77 after a long battle with illness. Retired New York Giants legend Phil Simms, who played for Reeves on the Giants, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Dan Reeves was a leader of men; truly a Hall of Fame coach. I had one great year with him with the @Giants and will remember forever our many conversations over the years since. pic.twitter.com/gEjGjPyRqK — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) January 2, 2022

Simms also had a great story of his first encounter with Reeves in New York.

“In his first meeting with @Giants, Dan Reeves walked in impeccably dressed as he was always, put his pad on the lectern, looked up and said, ‘Sit up straight, put your feet on the floor and take those dang hats off,'” tweeted Simms. “I looked at @B_Oates65 [former Giants center Bart Oates] and said, ‘Damn, we’re going to win!’

Reeves became Giants coach in 1993. In the years before Reeves arrived, the former Super Bowl MVP Simms struggled with injuries and battled back-and-forth with Jeff Hostetler for the starting quarterback job. But Reeves quickly named Simms the Giants’ starter, and Hostetler was released. The team then went 11-5 under Reeves, which is still the best record for a first-year coach in franchise history. Simms, who started in all 16 games that year, retired after the season.

Some of Reeves’ other ex-players also paid tribute to him after his passing. This story from Simms definitely sums up the tough, no-nonsense style of leadership and winning that Reeves will be remembered for.

Dec 18, 2014; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Phil Simms attends the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports