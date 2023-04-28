 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 27, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles’ draft strategy has been made very clear

April 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Howie Roseman speaks with the media

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ draft strategy has been made very clear over the last few years.

Philly held the Nos. 10 and 30 overall picks in 2023. They moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 to take Jalen Carter. Then with the No. 30 pick, they grabbed Nolan Smith.

Both Carter and Smith were part of the dominant Georgia defense, so it’s clear Philly likes the Bulldogs’ defense. But that’s not all.

Fans recall that the Eagles only had five picks in 2022 and used two of them on former Georgia defensive players. They took Jordan Davis at No. 13 and then Nakobe Dean at No. 83.

Dean was actually in attendance for Smith’s draft party on Thursday night and got to celebrate with his new teammate.

So two years in a row, the Eagles used their first-round picks on Georgia defensive players. They have drafted four players off Georgia’s defense over the past two years. They can add even more Bulldogs throughout the rest of the 2023 draft.

Let’s also not forget that Philly has taken Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson in recent drafts as well, all from the Alabama offense.

Here’s a winning formula: take players off Georgia’s defense and Alabama’s offense.

Article Tags

Jalen CarterNolan Smith NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus