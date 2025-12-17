Puka Nacua trashes fame-hungry NFL referees

Puka Nacua may not be getting some very favorable calls from officials in the near future.

Nacua appeared on a live stream for popular streamer Adin Ross that was published on Ross’ Kick page on Tuesday. During the stream, Ross and Nacua were talking about NFL officials. Nacua wasn’t exactly careful when talking about the refs.

“The refs are the worst. These guys are lawyers … they want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me ‘Sunday Night Football’? That wasn’t PI, but I called it,'” Nacua said, suggesting that some NFL officials might throw flags for personal attention.

When one of the other people suggested that the officials might show more professionalism than that and not do such things, Nacua disputed it.

“These guys are normal human beings too,” Nacua said.

Here is a clip of the comments made by the Los Angeles Rams star receiver:

Rams WR Puka Nacua on NFL referees on Adin Ross’ stream:



“The refs are the worst. These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t PI but I called it.’” pic.twitter.com/roNonieP0d — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

Nacua is in his third NFL season, so he has plenty of game experience. But this probably isn’t what the Rams need when they’re trying to make a Super Bowl run at 11-3 and tied for the NFC West lead. The last thing they need is any officials having a reason not to give them calls.

Nacua is having a huge season. He has 102 catches for 1,367 yards and 6 touchdowns in 13 games this season.