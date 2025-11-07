The Las Vegas Raiders have fired one of their coaches.

The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, we learned on Friday. The move came a day after the team lost 10-7 to the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.” McMahon and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll were seen getting heated on the sidelines during the loss.

The Raiders’ special teams have been a problem this season. They have had kicks blocked, allowed a punt to be returned for a touchdown, and they have had the worst starting position in the NFL, while allowing opponents their best. The Raiders also committed penalties on special teams on Thursday, harming their chances in the AFC West game.

The Raiders will make Derius Swinton II their new special teams coach.

Las Vegas got off to a promising star this season with a 20-13 win at the Patriots in Week 1. That result has now seemed to be more of an aberration as the season has gone on. The Raiders have gone 1-7 since then, while New England has gone 7-1.