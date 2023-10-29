Raiders reportedly held clear-the-air meeting

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping last week’s blowout loss to the Chicago Bears winds up being the low point in their 2023 season, and they reportedly held a meeting this week to discuss that and the other issues they have had.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels called a team meeting on Thursday to allow players to voice their concerns and frustrations. Several veterans took advantage of the opportunity, and the session was viewed as “very positive.”

“Coach Josh McDaniels, I’m told, opened the floor in a team meeting on Thursday to players, allowing them to voice all the frustrations that at times have bubbled over publicly during the team’s 3-4 start,” Pelissero said. “Guys like Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs all spoke up, but so did players from every area of the roster. And nothing — from personnel to scheme to culture to coaching — was off-limits.

“I’m told that the meeting was considered by players to be very positive. It was cathartic. They got a lot of things off their chest, a chance to bond a little bit and kind of emotionally reset before a big game Monday night against the Lions.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders held a passionate team meeting this week to clear the air; #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray took some first-team reps this week; #Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to debut for Miami today. pic.twitter.com/AOc5ibBbvW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

With Jimmy Garoppolo injured, veteran backup Brian Hoyer started last week against Bears rookie Tyson Bagent, who replaced the injured Justin Fields. Hoyer threw two interceptions and was benched for rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell in the 30-12 loss.

The Raiders fell to 3-4 on the season with the loss, so they are still very much in playoff contention. They’ll face a tough road test in Detroit on Monday night, however.

Adams has been open about his frustration this season, so perhaps the meeting was beneficial for him. It will be interesting to see how the raiders respond against the Lions.