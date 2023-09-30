Raiders cut ties with Chandler Jones after arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with pass rusher Chandler Jones.

The Raiders released Jones on Saturday one day after his arrest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones had not been with the team since essentially the start of the season.

Raiders are releasing DE Chandler Jones, who was arrested yesterday in Las Vegas after a turbulent week, per a league source. Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20. He was arrested after allegedly violating a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

The Raiders’ tone regarding Jones changed quickly after this week’s developments. In early September, Jones blasted the organization in a bizarre social media rant. The Raiders kept him away from the team and were even open to bringing him back if circumstances improved, but the troubling posts continued.

The last straw for the Raiders was Friday, when Jones was arrested in Las Vegas for violating a protective order.

The 32-year-old Jones has 112 career sacks, though he only accumulated 4.5 for Las Vegas last year. It seems unlikely that any team would try to bring him in now amid his off-field problems.