 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 30, 2023

Raiders cut ties with Chandler Jones after arrest

September 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Chandler Jones walks off the field

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with pass rusher Chandler Jones.

The Raiders released Jones on Saturday one day after his arrest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones had not been with the team since essentially the start of the season.

The Raiders’ tone regarding Jones changed quickly after this week’s developments. In early September, Jones blasted the organization in a bizarre social media rant. The Raiders kept him away from the team and were even open to bringing him back if circumstances improved, but the troubling posts continued.

The last straw for the Raiders was Friday, when Jones was arrested in Las Vegas for violating a protective order.

The 32-year-old Jones has 112 career sacks, though he only accumulated 4.5 for Las Vegas last year. It seems unlikely that any team would try to bring him in now amid his off-field problems.

Article Tags

Chandler JonesLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus