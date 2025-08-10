Rams get update on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s health is finally headed in the right direction.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has been dealing with a nagging back injury over the past few weeks that has prevented him from participating in Rams practices so far this offseason.

It was no surprise that Stafford did not take the field Saturday as the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys during their preseason opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. But Rams head coach Sean McVay did provide an encouraging update on Stafford’s recovery.

McVay shared that Stafford threw over 60 passes on Saturday without any limitations on the types of throws he was making. He also revealed that the veteran QB was likely going to be available for practice in a matter of days.

“Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday,” McVay told reporters.

Stafford’s back issue popped up before the start of Rams training camp last month. The initial expectation was that the Pro Bowler would miss just the first week of camp.

However, McVay stated early in camp that Stafford was also set to miss at least another week and that he would be monitored week-to-week from that point on.

News emerged earlier this week that Stafford was dealing with an aggravated disc and had received an epidural to help ease the pain he was feeling.

Despite the injury setbacks, the Rams have maintained that Stafford would be ready to go for Week 1. McVay’s latest update is a huge step toward that promise coming to fruition.