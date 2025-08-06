Troubling new info emerges about Matthew Stafford’s back injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sidelined at training camp due to a back injury, and some troubling new information about the ailment emerged on Wednesday.

Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and recently received a spinal injection to treat the pain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Rams are still planning to have Stafford on the field in Week 1, but they are being cautious with the 37-year-old in the meantime.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said prior to training camp that Stafford would sit out at least the first five days due to back soreness. Stafford has since missed well over a week, and McVay said the team is taking things “a week at a time.” McVay also expressed regret over initially placing a timeline on when Stafford might return.

Stafford has been around long enough that he could probably miss all of training camp and the preseason and still play in Week 1. He is also known for playing through injuries, so it would be somewhat surprising if he is not on the field when the regular season begins. Stafford dealt with tightness in his back at one point last season but played through it.

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 16 games last season. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Stafford signed a new deal with the Rams this offseason, and he reportedly took less money to remain with the team.