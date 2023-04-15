Report: Bryce Young aced his cognitive test

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is an intelligent kid and that showed during his cognitive test ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that Young scored a 98 on his S2 cognitive test, which was the highest among all quarterback prospects. It was also higher than recently drafted quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields.

Since I've been asked, Alabama QB Bryce Young scored a 98 on the S2 cognitive test, per sources. That's a HUGE number—and one his teammate, Tide TE Cameron Latu, matched. I mentioned Burrow, Fields and Allen (all in the 90s) as high scorers. Young's score edged out all of them. https://t.co/k3D6JPLfMG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2023

The S2 cognition test, according to the website, typically takes between 30 and 45 minutes to complete. It’s conducted on a specialized computer that “measures how (prospects) process and make split-second decisions in their sport.”

The NFL used to rely heavily on Wonderlic testing, which has a 12-minute time limit for 50 questions, but the S2 cognition test has rapidly grown in popularity. Experts around the league believe it’s better at identifying fast-adapting talent, especially at the quarterback position.

Several retired NFL stars, including Drew Brees, have taken it and tested off the charts, which has only further endeared it to NFL decision-makers.

Scoring a 98 and leading all prospects is certainly a feather in Young’s cap and may be enough to secure him going No. 1 overall later this month in Kansas City.