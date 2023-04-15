 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 15, 2023

Report: Bryce Young aced his cognitive test

April 15, 2023
by Dan Benton
Read
Bryce Young holds a ball

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is an intelligent kid and that showed during his cognitive test ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that Young scored a 98 on his S2 cognitive test, which was the highest among all quarterback prospects. It was also higher than recently drafted quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields.

The S2 cognition test, according to the website, typically takes between 30 and 45 minutes to complete. It’s conducted on a specialized computer that “measures how (prospects) process and make split-second decisions in their sport.”

The NFL used to rely heavily on Wonderlic testing, which has a 12-minute time limit for 50 questions, but the S2 cognition test has rapidly grown in popularity. Experts around the league believe it’s better at identifying fast-adapting talent, especially at the quarterback position.

Several retired NFL stars, including Drew Brees, have taken it and tested off the charts, which has only further endeared it to NFL decision-makers.

Scoring a 98 and leading all prospects is certainly a feather in Young’s cap and may be enough to secure him going No. 1 overall later this month in Kansas City.

Article Tags

Bryce Young
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus