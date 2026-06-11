Broncos make major move with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are rewarding Sean Payton for his immediate success as their head coach.

Payton and the Broncos have agreed to a new five-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The agreement ties Payton to the organization through the 2030 season, keeping his deal in line with that of general manager George Paton.

“We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.” – Owner & CEO Greg Penner



We have signed Head Coach Sean Payton to a new five-year contract through the 2030 season »… pic.twitter.com/bi6c1hLIcE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 11, 2026

Payton has once again established himself as one of the NFL’s top coaches. He is 32-19 in three seasons with Denver and led the team to the AFC Championship game last season. While he drew criticism for some of his bold decisions in that game, he is a big part of why the team was able to get there in the first place.

The terms of Payton’s new deal were not made public, but it would not be a shock if he earned a raise. He was already one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, and was making roughly $18 million per year on the initial contract he signed with Denver.