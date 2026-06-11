Mac Jones responds to George Kittle’s ‘ultimate’ message

It looks like George Kittle has some money to collect from Mac Jones after the incredible praise the 49ers tight end made about the quarterback.

Kittle recently made an appearance on ” The Up and Adams Show” and spoke glowingly about Jones, who just finished his first season with the Niners.

“He’s a juice guy. He’s got all the energy in the world, and he loves life. Usually, your quarterback is not usually the glue guy, and Mac Jones is a glue guy,” Kittle told host Kay Adams. “It’s usually an offensive lineman, a tight end or a defensive lineman.

“There’s usually one guy that the entire team loves, and it’s not usually a quarterback. That’s Mac Jones . He goes everywhere with the boys. If you invite him to anything, he’s there. He’s always down to hang out with the boys and support.”

It did not take long for Kittle’s flowers to reach Jones’ virtual doorstep.

“Thanks Georgie. Send me your Venmo, I’ll get you that PR consultant retainer fee sent over shortly,” Jones wrote in a post on X as a response to Kittle.

Kittle surely doesn’t need money from anyone, having signed a 4-year, 76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2025. Jones’ acknowledgment of Kittle’s praise should be enough for the star tight end, who remains in high spirits in the offseason despite suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the last NFL playoffs.

More than just being a fun guy to be around, Jones apparently serves as Brock Purdy ’s chief backup for the 49ers. He filled that role nicely in 2025, making 11 appearances, including five starts, and throwing for 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns against 6 interceptions while going 5-3.