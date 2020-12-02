Robert Griffin III’s wife Grete shares words of encouragement for QB

Robert Griffin III made an unexpected start on Wednesday because of Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID-19 test, and no one was more excited for the veteran quarterback than his wife.

RG3’s wife Grete took to Instagram prior to kickoff of the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to share an inspirational message for her husband.

“Game Day baby!! What an insanely crazy week it has been leading up to this game today but everything happens for a reason so go do your thing today and I will be right there cheering you on! I love you and I’m forever proud of you LETS GO!!!!!! #GameDay #Ravens #QB1,” Mrs. Griffin wrote.

Griffin and Grete, whose maiden name is Sadeiko, got married in March of 2018. They have a daughter together, and RG3 also has another daughter from his previous marriage to Rebecca Liddicoat.

RG3 found a great way to pay tribute to his wife last year during Baltimore’s season opener.