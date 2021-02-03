 Skip to main content
Ron Rivera weighs in on Alex Smith’s future with Washington

February 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

Alex Smith

The Washington Football Team clearly has an unsettled quarterback situation, but coach Ron Rivera won’t commit to his veteran starter for 2021.

Rivera said Wednesday that he would evaluate Smith, but did not guarantee him a starting job for 2021. The coach did acknowledge that a veteran quarterback might make sense, however.

Smith went 5-1 as Washington’s regular season starter. The rest of his statistical profile was less impressive, as he threw six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We do know Smith is not a long-term solution, as he turns 37 in May. We also know that Washington is serious about finding its new franchise quarterback. Whether that happens this offseason or not is not clear, but this is definitely an unsettled quarterback situation worth watching.

