Ron Rivera weighs in on Alex Smith’s future with Washington

The Washington Football Team clearly has an unsettled quarterback situation, but coach Ron Rivera won’t commit to his veteran starter for 2021.

Rivera said Wednesday that he would evaluate Smith, but did not guarantee him a starting job for 2021. The coach did acknowledge that a veteran quarterback might make sense, however.

Ron Rivera, asked if QB Alex Smith is expected to be on the roster next season: "We have to continue to go through our process. We've got to sit down to talk about it and discuss it." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 3, 2021

Ron Rivera acknowledged a veteran QB might make sense considering the roster construction and momentum from last season. But he reiterated the franchise will not mortgage the future and they are "looking at all of our options." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 3, 2021

Smith went 5-1 as Washington’s regular season starter. The rest of his statistical profile was less impressive, as he threw six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We do know Smith is not a long-term solution, as he turns 37 in May. We also know that Washington is serious about finding its new franchise quarterback. Whether that happens this offseason or not is not clear, but this is definitely an unsettled quarterback situation worth watching.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0