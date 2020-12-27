Ryan Shazier has angry message for struggling Steelers offense

It hasn’t been a great few weeks for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, and some aren’t hiding their displeasure anymore.

With the Steelers struggling to overcome the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with a potential AFC North title for the taking, longtime Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had seen enough of the team’s offensive gameplan. With Roethlisberger struggling to consistently move the ball in the passing game, Shazier said what a lot of Steeler fans are probably thinking.

RUNNN THE BALLLL DAMN. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 27, 2020

The breaking point for Shazier might have been when Pittsburgh tried to pass three times at the Colts’ 2-yard line. They ended up turning the ball over on downs while trailing 24-7, continuing what has been a brutal trend for the quarterback.

Ultimately, Roethlisberger woke up, and the Steelers stormed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter. That ought to calm Shazier down a bit.